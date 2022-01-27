By Manon van Bochove

Portrait photographer Manon van Bochove meet young people from Apeldoorn with a special story. This week: Laura Hurenkamp, ​​author of the picture book Dali Saves the Rainforest.

“I would like to make children aware of land clearing through the picture book Dali saves the rainforest.”

Laura enters with her homemade picture book in hand and soon we are discussing the start of her career as a cartoonist. “I’ve been drawing for as long as I can remember. The more I drew, the better I got. It gave me more and more pleasure in drawing. When I was little, I drew a lot. As I got older, I started drawing more and more out of control. I developed my own style. I applied this in my picture book.

Minor

the picture book Dali saves the rainforest started as a school assignment. “I did a minor at the Hogeschool Utrecht and I wanted to make a picture book. I had 10 weeks to do it and I had made a first version of the picture book. For this I wrote three different stories and based on the feedback I started to see what story I wanted to develop. Then I wrote the story page by page and drew the accompanying illustrations. The inspiration of Laura for Dali was her own blue bird.

“After completing the minor, I decided to make a much larger second version, with many more pages and sent this version to the publisher. Dali saves the rainforest I want to make children aware of deforestation. How nice if it can be done in a picture book!

Future

Laura is currently working at GIGANT as a Junior Marketer, after graduating in Communication and Multimedia Design. “I am very interested in what is happening in the world. That’s why I would like to take a long trip, for example to New Zealand or Australia, to see another part of the world with my own eyes. Also, due to the many positive reactions to my picture book, I’m toying with the idea of ​​one day making a picture book with such a theme. Whether he comes or not, I will always continue to draw!

Do you want to buy Laura’s picture book? You can find the book on book scout. You can also follow the picture book on Instagram.

Manon is a certified portrait photographer. She enjoys establishing a connection with the person depicted and telling a deeper story through a portrait. For Apeldoorn Direct, she is currently producing a series on the youth of Apeldoorn in text and image. More of his work can be found at www.bymanonvb.nl. Are you / do you know a 15-25 year old Apeldoorn who also does something cool? Send a message to Manon to join the series!