You missed this Monday morning at the Games: a former skier wins silver at the record age

Good morning! It’s not often that the week starts with sport, but thanks to those oh so wonderful Winter Olympics, it now does. Skiing, figure skating and snowboarding on Monday mornings. You missed all that while you were sleeping.

Beat Feuz won alpine skiing. This makes him the 1st Swiss to win 2 medals in the sport. Frenchman Johan Clarey took silver at 41. He is the oldest alpine skier to win a medal in his sport.

“𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐮𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞!” At 41, Johan Clarey becomes the oldest Olympic medalist in alpine skiing after winning an incredible silver medal in the men’s downhill.#Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/DWSeOOG01T —Eurosport (@eurosport) February 7, 2022

Snowboard

The Canadians were strong in snowboarding. Maxence Parrot won gold in slopestyle, Mark McMorris won bronze. Su Yiming made sure the Chinese could cheer with a silver medal.

figure skating

Gold for Russians in figure skating! The Russian mixed figure skating team won for the United States and for Japan.

medals

These were all the games where the medal was distributed, until now. The second round will soon be on the program for women’s alpine skiing, the women’s 1500 meters in skating and much more. Check everything? Check here.

