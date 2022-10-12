Why William Shatner Was Unhappy With His Space Trip



Star Trek sci-fi star, now 91, William Shatner hasn’t been content with his fictional space travels on television. In real life, he’s also the oldest person to actually go into space.

In 2021, he was 90 when he boarded Jeff Bezos’ space shuttle. It was a triumph, but that happy feeling soon changed. The documentary Shatner in Space tells more about this trip.

Overview Effect

In his new book, William says: “My space trip should have been a party, but I felt like I was attending a funeral.”

William writes that it had the overview effect, which more astronauts have: “If you look at Earth from afar, you notice the vulnerability of the planet. It’s instinctive.”

William looked at Earth through a window and realized that the planet is teeming with life, while in space nothing can survive. His connection to the Earth grew stronger at this time. He was also filled with fear, because he realized that people are very destructive.

There is greatness

He realized that the many differences and opinions of people are imperceptible from space. And despite being incredibly sad at the time, he hoped for a better future.

He writes: “As humans, we are insignificant, but there is greatness around us. We have consciousness. We can take this opportunity to work diligently with our planet.”

The article in Hollywoodlife is here.