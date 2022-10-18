Why not get vaccinated against bird flu?

D66 MP Tjeerd de Groot also calls for vaccination. At the beginning of this year, he proposed the action plan against avian influenza. The intention was to start vaccination at the end of this year. But it hasn’t happened yet.

great drama

“It’s a big drama,” says De Groot. “In the first place for the chickens. If an infection is detected, all the animals on a farm must now be killed. It is a tragedy for the animals and the breeders. It is crazy to kill so many animals when ‘there is a vaccine that works pretty well.”

This vaccine protects the chickens, but only helps a little to prevent the spread. This is why a large trial is currently underway to find a better vaccine.

Don’t wait for a “perfect vaccine”

“I have nothing against finding an even better vaccine,” says De Groot. “But we’re going to work on this for another year. And we really can’t afford it.”

“This existing available vaccine has already been used in 2 billion animals and with a demonstrably reduced risk of spreading. Animals don’t get sick. So let’s start with that and not wait for an even better ‘perfect’ vaccine. C bad for the animals and bad for the taxpayer.

European Union

However, the rules within the European Union must first be relaxed. The agreement stipulates that eggs and meat from chickens that have been vaccinated against bird flu cannot be marketed.

“That’s why I say: Minister Adema will beat the drum in Brussels,” says De Groot. “So that you can go to the European Commission with other countries with the same problems, for example France or Germany. Then you ask for authorization to vaccinate and that automatically means that these products can then be marketed .”

Long term

Even that doesn’t solve everything. “Vaccination is short term, but we need to prevent that from happening in the long term. This can be done by reducing our livestock and creating more space,” says the MP. “We have 100 million chickens in the Netherlands on a very small area. And we also have nature.

“In fact, such a big barn with thousands of chickens is a big mixing vessel for viruses. If bird flu is added to that, there is a chance that it will change and become dangerous for people.”