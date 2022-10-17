Why does billionaire Peter Thiel want Maltese citizenship?
Thiel ostensibly collects nationalities as an insurance policy against America’s turbulent political climate.
Why is this important?PayPal co-founder and early Facebook investor Peter Thiel has a net worth of around $4.2 billion. In 2016, he was one of the major donors to Donald Trump’s political campaign. Since then, he has been a key contributor to various players within the Republican Party, particularly supporting politicians who want to reduce America’s global influence. But Thiel continues to seek safe havens in America if his political vision doesn’t materialize.
details: Thiel is on track to obtain his fourth citizenship. Although he did not exactly follow the rules of the Maltese government.
- The billionaire, who was born in Germany and still holds German citizenship, already holds US and New Zealand passports.
- Experts know that a Maltese citizenship does not provide Thiel with exceptional tax benefits. But the island nation has long been popular with wealthy Saudi, Russian and Chinese citizens
This premium item is for subscribers only
Subscribe and get unlimited access to all articles instantly. From now on €1.99/month.
Already a subscriber? Login and get access to all premium articles.
“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”