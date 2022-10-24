Why Animals Use Bright Colors Differently

About the episode

Some animals use their bright colors to attract their companions, others to deter their enemies. How can the function of bright colors be so different from species to species?

That’s what researchers at the University of Arizona are trying to find out. They studied the color patterns of terrestrial vertebrates to find out how they evolved. What they found was a strong link between the function of bright colors and the day/night rhythm of their ancestors.

Specifically, species that use their bright colors to attract mates appear to be descended primarily from daytime active ancestors. Species that use their bright colors to deter enemies are descended from night-active ancestors. Today, curiously, this link no longer exists.

What they also saw is that red, orange and yellow are used for both functions: to attract and deter. While blue is mainly used to attract mates.

In further research, they want to dig deeper into the mystery of colors, also in other species and insects. Because the find is remarkable, but the puzzle is far from complete.

