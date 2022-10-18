Max Verstappen will compete for the first time as a double world champion at the United States Grand Prix this weekend. See the schedule around the race in Texas here.

Verstappen can call himself a double world champion since the Japanese Grand Prix. His Red Bull Racing team is not yet constructors’ champions, even if it looks like a formality. Red Bull is currently 165 points ahead of Ferrari. If that lead is still 147 points after the Austin race, then Red Bull is the constructors’ champion. In this situation, the Italians can still level the points in the remaining three races, but Red Bull can no longer be overtaken in terms of wins this season. This makes the difference in case of a tie.

Another battle that is still raging is between Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez. Second place behind Verstappen in the title fight can be seen as a consolation prize, but for both drivers it would be the best finish of their careers. Pérez is one point ahead of Leclerc (253 against 252).

Verstappen himself can still take the necessary records in 2022, including the most wins in a season. The Limburger has already won twelve times this year and has Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s shared record of thirteen times with four GPs remaining in plain view. Two more victories and this record is broken.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”