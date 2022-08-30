The popularity of non-alcoholic beer continues to grow in Europe. In 2020, production was about 20 percent higher than the previous year. The Netherlands is the third largest producer of non-alcoholic beer after Germany and Spain.

According to figures from the Statistics Office, the total production of non-alcoholic beer in the EU in 2021 was less than 1.7 billion litres. Eurostat. A year ago, it was still less than 1.4 billion litres. The Netherlands produced 202 million liters of this, nearly one-eighth of the total. Germany is by far the largest producer of non-alcoholic beer with 400 million litres. Spain is expected to produce 264 million liters of non-alcoholic beer in 2021, and is therefore in second place.

It’s no big surprise that the Netherlands is a leader in non-alcoholic beer production. The Netherlands has been one of the largest producers of alcoholic beer for many years. If you look at the production of alcoholic beer, the Netherlands ranks fourth in the EU, just below Poland.

The production of non-alcoholic beer is still nothing compared to the production of beer with alcohol. In 2021, 33.1 billion liters of beer were produced in the EU, a growth of 3 percent over the previous year. Therefore, growth is much lower than non-alcoholic beer.

In 2021, as in previous years, the Netherlands was the largest exporter of beer. European beer is mainly exported to the United Kingdom and the United States. About 41 percent of all beer leaving the EU ends up there.