Water Bolsters win European Championship against Hungary | game

Petkovic says goodbye

10:34 PM: German tennis star Andrea Petkovic has announced her retirement. The US Open, which starts Monday in New York, is her last Grand Slam tournament.

“I’m still open to the option of adding a tournament in Europe to play a little closer to my family and friends, but in principle this will be my last tournament,” said the 34-year-old Petkovic, now ranked 104th in the world. ARD.

Petkovic is a former world no. She won seven WTA titles. In 2014 he reached the semifinals at Roland Garros. She was too strong for Kiki Bertens in the fourth round in Paris.

Volleyball players defeat world champions Serbia ahead of World Cup

9.17 pm: With the World Cup football match being held in their own country, the Dutch volleyball players have won a great victory by defeating the world champion Serbia. National coach Avital Selinger’s team won 3-1 (25-21 19-25 25-20 25-23) in Belgrade on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Orange lost 3-1 to the Serbian women.

Celeste Black was top scorer for the Dutch in both competitions; He scored 14 points on Saturday and 15 on Sunday. Selinger let his entire roster play.

The volleyball players open the World Cup on Friday 23 September against Kenya in Arnhem. They play against Cameroon, Puerto Rico, Belgium and Italy at the Gelderland Stadium. Together with Poland, the Netherlands organizes the global finals. The final is on October 15.

At the 2018 World Cup, Orange lost the semi-final against Serbia (3–1). Serbian volleyball players also defeated Italy in the final, while the Netherlands lost to China in the bronze medal battle.

The Water Bolsters beat Hungary to record their second win at the European Championships

8.14 pm: Dutch water polo players convincingly won their second group match at the European Championships in Split. National coach Evangelos Dudezis’ team beat Hungary 13-4 (3-1 3-2 4-0 3-1). The Orange beat the host nation (22-6) in Croatia on Saturday.

At the end of June, the water polo players lost 13-12 to the Hungarian women in the semifinals of the World Cup in Budapest. Hungary lost to the United States in the final, and the Netherlands beat Italy to win the World Cup bronze.

In the European Championship, some of the best players were missing from Hungary, which started the tournament with a defeat against Greece (8-9). Netherlands outclassed Hungary on all fronts. Thanks to two goals from Simone van de Kraats, the Orange quickly pulled away. Doudesis’ team slowed down only slightly in the last quarter.

Golfers Luyden, Van Triel and Huising tied for 23rd in Switzerland

6.22 pm: Golfers Joost Luyden, Darius van Triel and Dan Huising tied for 23rd at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. The 31-year-old Huising finished strong with 65 strokes, with Luyden (36) and van Triel (33) needing 70 strokes, the track average. All three finished with scores of -10.

Luyden made eagle on the seventh hole, but made no fewer than five bogeys. In the first three days, he had a total of just three bogeys. Van Triel had three birdies and three bogeys on the final day, while Huising hit seven birdies (against two bogeys). Will Besseling (36) tied for 55th with a score of -5

The title went to South Africa’s Tristan Lawrence in Crans Montana. He overcame Englishman Matt Wallace in the playoffs, needing five strokes in the first round of the playoffs. Lawrence needed four strokes.

The 25-year-old Lawrence laid the groundwork for the overall win on Thursday with a 62 stroke.

Mountain biker Scherter is world champion for the tenth time

4.50 pm: Nino Schurter has proven once again that he is a phenomenon in mountain biking in France’s Les Gets. The 36-year-old Swiss won his tenth world title in the cross-country category.

Schurter went long ahead with Spaniard David Valero Serrano, Italian Luca Braidot and Olympic champion Tom Pitcock of Great Britain. In the closing laps he accelerated and only Valero Serrano could follow. The bronze medalist at the Tokyo Games has now won a silver medal. Pitcock fell further behind due to falls and material problems, which allowed Braidot to take bronze at Les Gets.

Schurter was also the Rio 2016 Olympic champion and was just off the podium in Tokyo last year. Now he has won again. “Today was a tough race where I tried to pressure my rivals into making mistakes,” said the Swiss, already a world junior champion in Les Gets in 2004. “It’s a special place for me. I can’t believe I did it again.”

A fourth title for Ferrand-Prévot

2:51 pm: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has won the cross-country mountain bike world title for the fourth time. The 30-year-old Frenchwoman was in a class at Les Gets and drove solo up front for almost the entire race. Swiss Olympic champion Jolanda Neff took silver by more than a minute and a half.

American Haley Payton finished third. Anne Terpstra, who finished second behind Britain’s Evie Richards at last year’s world championships, had to settle for sixth in Les Gets. She came in just over 4 minutes after Ferrand-Prevot.

Ferrand-Prévot was the 2015 world champion in three categories: mountain biking, cyclo-cross and road. He won his other mountain bike world titles in 2019 and 2020.

Axelsen is a two-time world champion badminton player

12.12 pm: Danish badminton player Viktor Axelsen became world champion for the second time in Tokyo. Olympic champion and world number 1 was too strong in the final for Thai talent Kunlaut Vidicharn: 21-5 21-16. Axelsen previously won the world title in 2017.

The 28-year-old Dane has lost just one singles match this year and did not drop a game at the tournament in Japan. Netherlands’ Marc Caljove lost to the reigning world champion 21-19 21-10 in the second round.

In the women’s, Akane Yamaguchi extended her world title in front of her home crowd. The 25-year-old Japanese player defeated China’s Chen Yufei 21-12 10-21 21-14 in the final.

Van Rooyendal won the 10 km at the World Cup in Canada

11.44 am: Swimmer Sharon van Roewendal recorded her first World Cup win of the year in Lac-Megantic, Canada. At 10 kilometers in open water, the 28-year-old Dutchman was more than half a minute faster than Italian Ginevra Tateucci. Olympic champion Ana Marcela Cunha won bronze. At this distance, Van Rooyendal finished fourth at last week’s European Championships.

Just as he won the world title in the 10km in Budapest in June, he won the European gold in the 5km. In two World Cup events this year in Portugal and France, Van Rooyendal finished second.

Mannarino won the US Open with Winston-Salem leading to Brewer

9.55 am: Adrien Mannarino was the first French player to win the Winston-Salem ATP tournament. The 34-year-old tennis player, who defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in the previous round, was too strong for Serbia’s Laszlo Djer (7-6 (1) 6-4) in the final after 1 hour 44 minutes. For instance, the left-hander is confident heading into the US Open, where he will meet Gijs Brewer on Tuesday. The Dutchman qualified for a Grand Slam major for the first time through qualifications.