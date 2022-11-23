Walls have a major impact on the appearance of spaces – Bouw Magazine

When designing the architecture of a home, consider the impact of walls on the appearance of spaces. Think of the difference between a wall with and without a window. Rooms with a relatively large amount of natural light will generally appear larger than rooms without windows in the wall.

When choosing a wall with window, you can choose between separate windows or, for example, a large double window that runs from top to bottom. Not only do such architectural choices affect the optical format of a room; the privacy of residents also plays a role in this regard.

Residents themselves also determine the impact of a wall on the appearance of their rooms by applying a specific color of paint or wallpaper. Not only does the color of the paint play a role; also look at the type of paint. For example, there is a difference between Wijzonol LBH SDT Ultra High Gloss Lacquer and a matte lacquer from Wijzonol. What do you prefer?

Impact of the color of a certain type of paint

You can make a statement with paint, such as choosing a bright accent color on the wall. An alternative is to combine two colors, for example by painting a large round surface a different color from the rest of the walls. It gives character to the walls of your home and makes them unique! When you are online paint stuff you often have the option of ordering an array of colors or a number of testers. Use them to assess the effect of a specific color combination. The advantage of painting the walls; if you don’t like the chosen combination, you can quite easily give the wall a new color.

Optically magnify rooms with mirrors

It’s not just how a building’s walls are finished that determines the visual size of a room. The accessories used also play a role in this. Consider, for example, the possibility of hanging mirrors. Mirrors provide some reflection, with which you can look across the room. This will make the room look bigger than it actually is. Choose a large mirror on the wall or opt for a creative solution: a mosaic of different small mirrors. It optically enlarges the room and forms a real eye-catcher in your room interior.