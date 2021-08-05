In the Netherlands you can buy a nice middle class car with the proceeds of a gold medal, our colleagues at RTL Z found out earlier. For example, gold earns Sifan Hassan 30,000 euros. A silver medal earns a Dutch athlete 22,500 euros and a bronze medal at 15,000 euros.

At the neighbors

The bonus with our southern neighbors, Belgium, is slightly higher. The winner of a gold medal will receive 50,000 euros. Silver and bronze earn a bonus of 30,000 euros and 20,000 euros respectively. Among neighbors to the east in Germany, they pay a little less, with 20,000 euros for gold, 15,000 euros for silver and 10,000 euros for bronze.

Overall not bad at all, but it could be a lot better.

It The American business magazine Forbes found where it is best to live (regarding the money for the medal, let’s not consider the rest) in order to make as much money as possible with your sports profit. We will settle this.