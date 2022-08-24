Vuelta 2022: Live Blog – A great flight with Soler and Wright, among others, finally gets room in the route to Bilbao

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 12:55 p.m.

For its 77th edition, the Vuelta will not stop at a Basque stage, because even today a difficult route is traced in this fascinating region in many respects. This time, the riders gather in Irún for a rather perilous race towards Bilbao, over three third category climbs and two second category climbs.

The hilly area starts after about 90 kilometers with the Port of Gontzagarigana (5.3km at 4.5%), Balcony of Vizcaya (4.2 km at 5.6%) and Morgan’s Top (8.6 km at 3.5%), three ascents which follow one another at a frantic pace. In the last fifty kilometers, the runners cross the summit of a particularly difficult course Alto del Vivero. This famous Basque climb, which in the past has also been the executioner of the Vuelta, is 4.6 kilometers long and rises to an average of 8%. The summit of the last passage is about fifteen kilometers from the finish.

Unofficial start: 12:45 p.m.

Official start: 12:57 p.m.

Finish: between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Distance: 187.2 kilometers

Important passage times:

Mountain sprint Puerto de Gontzagarigana: between 3:10 p.m. and 3:25 p.m.

Balcón de Bizkaia mountain sprint: between 3:20 p.m. and 3:35 p.m.

Alto de Morga mountain sprint: between 3:50 p.m. and 4:10 p.m.

Alto del Vivero mountain sprint: between 4:15 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

Intermediate sprint Bilbao: between 4:35 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Alto del Vivero mountain sprint: between 5:00 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.

