How many people do you know who live with a record player? Probably a lot, because the LP is so popular. If you’re one of those enthusiasts, you should block Saturday, April 22 on your agenda. Then there’s Record Store Day.

During Record Store Day, you can visit various record stores in The Hague for a fun event. On that day the business turns into a small stage for a day where artists perform. Is one of your favorite artists on stage? Then of course you can ask for autographs too!

Record Store Day in The Hague

Hague residents collecting plates must go to 3345 on April 22. During Record Store Day, you’ll buy records that are only available then. You can find some special LPs there! The business will be open from 9 am to 6 pm on that day.

Participating record and vinyl shops in The Hague:

The Record Corner, Pokhorststraat 191

Bachmann, Lange Potten 41 and Frederick Hendriklan 217

3345, Noorthinde 87 g

Benny’s Fifties / Fifties Store, Namenchestraat 73

Global phenomenon

Record Store Day isn’t just for vinyl employees and enthusiasts Big deal, because it is celebrated all over the world. The event was established in 2007 in Baltimore, USA. It has now grown into a major event celebrated in over two thousand record stores in 23 countries. There are over a hundred shops to visit in the Netherlands.

Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam

At this point, it’s not yet known which artists you’ll see in the hack shops, but chances are they’ll be big names. In previous years, De Staat, Kensington, Eefje de Visser, Typhoon, DeWolff and Floor Jansen, among others, have dedicated themselves to Record Store Day. International ambassadors include Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne and Metallica.