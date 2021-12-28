Video: This is how the serval escaped from a stay in Herkenbosch | 1Limburg

The animal has been back in the fenced enclosure of its owner Erik Aspers since Monday morning. Although a search by police and Aspers himself revealed nothing on Monday evening, the serval was at the door again in the morning.

From Spain

Aspers even returned straight from Spain to pick up his big cat. “The animal could only be caught by me. I searched the night from Sunday to Monday until 2:30 am. I saw it before then, but I couldn’t catch it. […] I have two servers. I think the male called the female and that’s why she came back. I’m glad she’s back, “Aspers said Monday morning.

Enough space

According to Aspers, people sometimes believe his servals live in a “small cage”, which he says is not correct. “A normal cat is also inside and a rabbit is also in a cage. At least they have room here. I went to a zoo and they don’t have half of it yet,” says de Herkenbosscher in front of the L1mburg. Central camera.

