Van Nistelrooij sees room for improvement at PSV: ‘We sometimes remain a bit unstable’

Ruud van Nistelrooij was happy with the big win over FC Zurich, PSV was able to get revenge after the bloodshed in the Eredivisie. But the PSV coach also saw a lot of things to improve. “We can be a bit unstable sometimes,” he said. Cody Gakpo, who was very important with 2 goals and 1 assist, was especially disappointed by the counter-goal. “Nobody is happy about that,” said the captain.

The coach thinks it makes sense that there is some volatility in the team: “We don’t have a very experienced squad. There are just a lot of young people playing. We want to become stable quickly, but we also have to be patient. “PSV were already leading 0-4 at half time yesterday, Yorbe Vertessen was very important in this regard. He scored the first 2 goals. Gakpo and Xavi Simons also contributed.

goal against

Van Nistelrooij and Gakpo were disappointed with the goal which PSV conceded anyway. “In the second half, we were less disciplined. The conceded goal was a small downside,” explained the coach. Gakpo called the goal a spot. “In such duels you have to show that you can keep the zero. It’s a stain on the game.”

He found the second half very sloppy. “We were good, but there is still room for improvement.”