Van Duijvenbode on the last day in Prague after an exciting game

Dirk van Duijvenbode has reached the final day of the Czech Darts Open after beating Mario Vandenbogaerde. In an exciting match, the Dutchman won.

Van Duijvenbode automatically qualified for the second round, which meant it was his first game in Prague. The service opponent was the Belgian “Super Mario”.

It was the Dutchman who was allowed to start the game. Partly due to an 180’er, the leg was kept in 5 innings. The Belgian secured space thanks to several good scores and managed to make it 1-1. The Belgian continued where van Duijvenbode fell silent, so ‘Super Mario’ could easily break, 1-2.

The two players alternated good and bad scores in the first leg. Super Mario put 109 on the highs, after which Van Duijvenbode managed to throw 104. Round five was easily saved after which round six, via a 130 finish, ended in a break, 4- 2.

Van Duijvenbode failed to gain more distance and threw a very sloppy leg himself. The Belgian took good scores and was able to cancel the break. With a fine 80 finish, after Van Duijvenbode missed the bullseye for a 170 finish, their own leg was also bound to come together again side by side, 4-4.

For the last part of this match, the Dutchman decided to pump some triples, a 180 followed by 140 gave him space to calmly put away his score and then throw away. The Belgian started the inning after this better, Van Duijvenbode also made the mistake of putting his score at 165. This gave ‘Super Mario’ the space to calmly put away his score of 96 and throw it away, 5-5 .

The last step was to offer a solution to designate a winner. The Dutchman started with two scores of 140 and 100. The Belgian couldn’t follow that, after which he was easily finished with a 13-darter from Van Duijvenbode!

Double averages/percentages

Dirk van Duijvenbode: 94.87/60%

Mario Vandenbogaerde 94.67/50%

Image courtesy of PHOTO: Jonas Hunold (PDC Europe)