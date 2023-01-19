Use GPT chat: this is how you talk to the smart chatbot

Would you like to use Chat GPT? We explain step by step how the smart chatbot works – and give you some useful tips.

ChatGPT: the smart chatbot

ChatGPT is perhaps the most impressive AI around. It is an intelligent chatbot that can talk to you in a very natural language and perform all kinds of complex tasks with ease. Take, for example, rewriting a text, writing a summary, explaining a certain topic, write an application letter, and more.

It works just like you’d expect from a chat: you type a command or a question, and ChatGPT responds like a human would – but much faster. You just need to know how to access ChatGPT: we’ll help you on your way!

This is how you can use Chat GPT

To use Chat GPT, you first need an account with OpenAI. It’s the company behind the smart chatbot. Below you can read how it works.

Create an OpenAI account

Go to the OpenAI account page. Enter your email address, tap “I’m not a robot,” then tap “Continue.” Then enter a (strong) password and press “Continue” again. You will now receive a verification email. Click on ‘Verify email address’. A new window will now open in your browser. Enter your name here, and optionally the organization you work for. Click ‘Continue’. Enter your phone number now. This is used by OpenAI to prevent one person from creating multiple accounts. Then click on ‘Send code’ and enter the code that was sent to you as an SMS. Then indicate what you will primarily use OpenAI for, and your account is ready to go.

Start ChatGPT

You are now ready to launch ChatGPT! Go to for this chat.openai.com, and if necessary log in again with your newly created account. You will immediately see the ChatGPT chat window. You don’t see that? Then ChatGPT suffers from heavy internet traffic – in this case you have to wait for the service to be available again.

Note: Chat with ChatGPT always goes through your browser. There is no official chatbot app. This also means that not all ChatGPT apps found in the App Store and Google Play Store are OpenAI: so don’t download them!

Tips for ChatGPT

Good, such a chat window, but what do you actually need to enter to get a sensible response from ChatGPT? We have listed some tips for you.

ChatGPT understands Dutch

Although all ChatGPT menus are in English, you don’t need to fill in any English text to talk to the chatbot. You may have to type “reply in Dutch” with the first message – after that the chatbot will remember it.

Unlike many “smart” assistants, ChatGPT understands the context of a conversation. Suppose you ask him to summarize a text. You get a summary, but you still think it’s a bit too long. Then all you have to do is type “make it even shorter” – ChatGPT will understand what you mean.

You can ask a question and paste some text ChatGPT should work with. For example: “write a more playful version of the following text:” with pasted text below. ChatGPT can distinguish command from text.

“Answer in the style of Shakespeare”, “write it like a rap”, “make it a Sinterklaas poem”: ChatGPT can write its answers entirely in a certain style. So make the most of it.

You have written a piece of code, for example for an application or a game, but you don’t know how to proceed? ChatGPT can complete this code for you. However, the code is usually not very efficient – but often it works in the end!

ChatGPT’s so-called dataset – so the information the chatbot is fed with – is from 2021. So if you’re asking about the specs of the latest iPhone, or recent events, he can’t answer that.

