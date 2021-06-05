This week, Biden officials warned that the government was concerned that ships would carry weapons to Caracas and that the United States would act to prevent such deliveries. Satellite images of the ship from the beginning of May, provided by Maxer Technologies, show seven fast attack boats on deck.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby noted that Venezuela had bought weapons from Iran a year ago, and warned that a new supply would be “provocative and threatening to our allies in this hemisphere.”

“The United States has the right to take appropriate action in consultation with our allies to encourage the supply or replacement of such weapons,” Kirby warned.

It is unclear what diplomatic efforts Washington made to block shipping. Foreign Ministry officials did not say whether they had raised the issue with Iran during the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna. However, the department made it clear in a statement that it was “prepared to use applicable powers, including sanctions,” against any actor who allows Iran to continue to supply arms to violent partners and agents.

An official from Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some U.S. officials were surprised that the ships – the Sahant, were the new warship; Macron has transformed the former oil tanker into a floating forward position post that has come so far and casts doubt on whether it can complete its grueling Atlantic voyage.

That person said the ships were moving slowly, in just 8-10 knots, hoping officers would return at various points last week. It is not clear whether ships that make logistics challenges can be filled at sea during such a long voyage.

However, if the ships continue on their current route, they will reach the east coast of South America in the next week or two, the security official said.

Security officials say Iran has decided to resume face-to-face operations following a fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. Meanwhile, another suspicious fire broke out at the oil refinery of the state-owned Tonkoyan Petrochemical Company south of Tehran.

Although the cause of the fire is not yet clear, it is suspected that Israel has carried out attacks on Iranian infrastructure and military assets in the past.

Iran has previously sent oil tankers to the Caribbean to repatriate Venezuela, prompting it to do so U.S. government warnings. And became in 2020. Published The United States has seized four exports of the Iranian fuel brand Who was going to Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions.

Experts have warned that the United States can do little to stop warships if the current trend continues. The ships are in international waters and it is not clear if they violate any laws.