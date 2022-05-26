However, the United States believes that North Korea should be weakened by “punitive measures that further limit North Korea’s ability to further develop its illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs,” it said. the government official. Under previous UN resolutions, North Korea is prohibited from having nuclear weapons.

Japanese sea

On Wednesday, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles at close intervals towards the Sea of ​​Japan. One was believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It was the 17th round of missile tests by North Korea this year. Additionally, according to South Korean reports, there are signs of another imminent nuclear test by North Korea. North Korea’s last nuclear test dates back to 2017.

The US draft resolution, which was seen by German news agency DPA, includes sanctions against North Korean hacker group Lazarus. According to the United States, this group is responsible for the theft of cryptocurrencies worth around 570 million euros. Hacker attacks are seen as an important way for North Korea to fund its weapons programs. If the resolution passes, Lazerus’ assets will be frozen.