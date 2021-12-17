The US Congress has passed a bill that will severely restrict imports from China’s Xinjiang region. The law aims to prevent American companies from using products made through forced labor by Uyghurs.

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives already voted in favor of the bill, now the Senate has done so too. The law now rests with President Biden. He already said he would put his signature.

Genocide

The United States has long believed that China is committing genocide against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. In addition, many exported products are said to be the result of forced labor. This includes cotton, gloves, and silicone products.

The bill has been negotiated for months. Republicans accused Democrats of not wanting to introduce tougher rules because they would hamper President Biden’s sustainability plans. Many raw materials for solar panels come from Xinjiang.

Provide proof

There is no mention of a total import ban in the final invoice. He said American companies wishing to import products from Xinjiang must prove that the goods did not come from forced labor.

As far as is known, China has yet to react to the US decision. The country has always denied any wrongdoing in Xinjiang. Politics there, according to China, is necessary to fight terrorism.