US coach Ellis doesn’t rule out Wiegman’s succession in advance

November 27, 2020 – Jill Ellis, the former US national women’s coach, is not unfriendly in advance to a period with the Dutch team. The coach who led the United States to two world titles is looking for a new challenge and is open to all options. “I’m looking for a challenge, to develop myself and to run to the peak of my ability again.”





That’s what Ellis said FCFkicken on her current status, after leaving the United States, where she was replaced by Vlatko Andonovski. “I miss being a coach, yeah,” she said when asked. “A lot of friends are also coaches. I’ve had conversations with DC United, they’ve been very successful in MLS. But right now I’m open to anything.”

There are no obstacles for Ellis in the choice she is going to make. “It doesn’t matter where he is. I’ve always coached in America, so the international can be very interesting. A different kind (men, editor’s note) can also be interesting. These are options,” said Ellis, who doesn’t Nor is Orange going to reject it in advance – despite the fact that there has not yet been contact on the possible succession of Sarina Wiegman. “The Netherlands have a phenomenal team.”

Friday night, Orange and America will face each other, it will be the first time for Ellis that she will see her former team play, in the company of her mother. “They are two international superpowers. I am very curious, it is a great game. It has been a long time since we played internationally, ”said Ellis. “I am delighted that American players can travel to the Netherlands and experience it.