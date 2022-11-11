The US State Department has approved the sale of 120 medium-range air-to-air missiles of the AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM type to Belgium for a total of USD 380 million (EUR 379 million). This was reported by the Pentagon’s agency in charge of exporting US military equipment.

The DSCA (Defense Security Cooperation Agency) issued the necessary certificates and notified Congress on Tuesday of the potential sale.

AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles) missiles can arm both the Belgian Air Force’s current F-16 fighter jets and its successor, the 34 F-35A aircraft. 2030. F-16s are now equipped with an earlier version of the missile.

120 missiles

Now that U.S. diplomacy has given the green light, Belgium will gradually be able to purchase 120 missiles and equipment, including training missiles, spare parts and technical documentation, DSCA said in a statement.

According to the agency, the sale will “contribute to the national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of NATO allies who are an important force for political and economic stability in Western Europe.”

“The proposed sale will not disrupt any military base in the region,” the DSCA said.

The potential sale primarily involves Raytheon Missile Systems, a company based in Tucson, Arizona. According to DSCA, there are no economic compensations involved. Congress has 30 days to oppose the sale, the company said.