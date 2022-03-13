Twenty is in sight for Johnny de Leeuw | Sports in Zeeland

‘S-GRAVENPOLDER – Johnny de Leeuw became champion of Zealand for the nineteenth time on Saturday. In the village hall of ‘s-Gravenpolder, the 56-year-old Goesenaar beat the last of Ad Goudzwaard, who made a serious error in the middle of the game.

When pursuer Daaf Kasse had to settle for a draw against Piet Allaart a few hours later, De Leeuw’s title was a fact. The new champion, who took over the title from Arjo Kousemaker, had an excellent tournament. He only played one draw against Daaf Kasse and Peter Schunselaar and where the competitors dropped points here and there he won every game. Often with force majeure.

The battle for the other places on the podium will not be decided until the final round on April 9. Daaf Kasse enters the final day one point ahead of Arjo Kousemaker and Peter Schunselaar. Kousemaker couldn’t beat David Bosselaar. As a result, Schunselaar was able to win thanks to a simple victory over Frans Blaas.

In the promotion class, the name of the champion is not yet known. Peter Blok starts the final round with a one-point lead over Jan Koppejan. Both title contenders won their matches on Saturday.

The results

Hoofdklasse: P.Allaart-D.Kasse 1-1; F. Blaas-P. Schunselaar 0-2; A.Goudzwaard-J.de Leeuw 0-2; D. Bosselaar-A. Kousemaker 1-1; J.van Akkeren-J.de Wild 1-1; overtaking: A.Kousemaker-J.van Akkeren 2-0. Ranking: 1. The Lion 9-16; 2. Cash register 9-13; 3. Kousemaker and Schunselaar 9-12; 5. Koppejan 9-11; 6. Allart 9-9; 7. Bosselaar 9-8; 8. Van Akkeren and Blaas 9-6; 10. The Savage 9-5; 11. Golden Sword 9-2

Promotion class: J.Grim-P.Blok 0-2; J.van ‘t Padje-R.Jongejan postponed; T. Oosthoek-J. Koppejan 0-2; overtaking: J.Grim-J.Koppejan 0-2. Ranking: 1. Block 9-13; 2. Koppejan 9-12; 3. Van ‘t Padje 8-8; 4. Sinister 9-7; 5. Jongejan 8-6; 6. East corner 9-6.