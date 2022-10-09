Towards even more quality

What method do you teach in school and can it stand the test of science? What do children learn best with? This question has been researched for some time, but the results have often not found their way into the classroom. It changes. With the advancement of evidence-based work in education, these scientific research findings serve as a springboard for innovation and improvement.

How to increase learning performance? How can I increase equality of opportunity for my students? These are questions where evidence-based work can serve as a guideline for making informed choices and taking the next step in education quality. But working with informed evidence goes beyond just knowing what’s going on in science. It is also important that you, as a principal, give curious teachers the space to immerse themselves in scientific research and give them time to share this knowledge with their colleagues. As a school leader, you are the driving force, the inspiration and the motivator of this process.

The fact that evidence-based work is on the rise makes me proud. Because this is where the ambition of the Dutch school principal shines through. The desire to make education ever better, to create a school climate where children learn with pleasure and where teachers have at least as much fun in front of the class. This is where you, as a school leader, can make a difference. As AVS, we are happy to help you continue to make this difference, for example with this FRAMEWORK which provides you with practical tools and inspiration to continue to innovate education with the help of science.