13-11-2021 00:52

bvonk | Lando Norris celebrates his birthday today and turns 22. The Briton is playing his third Formula 1 season with the McLaren team this year. His birthday is a good time to take a look at his Formula 1 career.

Norris got interested in motorcycle racing early on, but after his father and brother took him to a round of the Super 1 Kart National Championships, his attention turned to four-wheel racing. He started his racing career at the age of seven when he took pole position in his first national event. In 2013, he won the CIK FIA European Championship, the International Super Cup and the WSK Euro Series. The following year, he won the CIK-FIA KF World Championship.

In 2014, Norris made his racing debut in the Ginetta Junior Championship. He finished third in the championship, won four races and won the Rookie Cup. Norris entered the new Formula MSA Championship (now known as the British F4 Championship) in 2015 and won the championship.

In early 2016, Norris competed in the Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand where he scored six victories and won the championship. Norris then returned to Europe to race in Formula Renault 2.0, competing in both the Eurocup and the Northern European Cup, which he both won. Additionally, Norris embarked on a part-time campaign in the British F3 BRDC Championship, earning four wins in 11 races.

Norris raced full time in the 2017 European F3 Championship. He scored nine wins and won the title with two races to go, winning his fifth league title in four years.

In 2018, Norris competed full time in the FIA ​​F2 Championship. Norris won the opening race of the Bahrain International Circuit from pole position. He then scored consistent points but George Russell won the championship.

Formula 1

In early 2017, Norris signed with McLaren as a junior driver. During a test at the Hungaroring, the Briton set the best time and at the end of the year Norris became the official McLaren test and reserve driver for the 2018 season. He took part in an official free practice session. at the Belgian GP. Formula 1. Norris drove six additional practice sessions during 2018.

In 2019, Norris won a racing contract with McLaren alongside Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr. He scored his first points in F1 by finishing sixth at the Bahrain GP. In his first F1 season, Norris finished eleventh in the drivers’ championship with 49 points. Far behind his teammate Sainz who had 96 but Norris beat Sainz in 11 of the 21 races.

McLaren took a good step forward in 2020. Norris qualified fourth in the opening race in Austria and started the race third after a penalty for Lewis Hamilton. On the last lap of the race, Norris set the fastest lap time and crossed the finish line in third position. He thus won his first podium in Formula 1. Norris scored regularly throughout the season and finished ninth in the championship with 97 points, eight points behind his teammate Sainz.

After Sainz moved to Ferrari in 2021, Norris got a new McLaren teammate with Daniel Ricciardo. In the first race in Bahrain, Norris finished just off the podium in 4th position. At the next GP, he qualified third but this time was canceled because he had exceeded the track limit. He started the race seventh and finished third. The Briton also took the last place on the podium in Monaco and Austria. Norris’ best result came at Monza where he finished second behind teammate Riccciardo. In the standings, Norris is in P5, just behind the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers.

Private life

Lando was born in Bristol, his father is a wealthy retired pension manager. His mother Cisca is from the Flemish region of Belgium. He has two younger sisters (Flo and Cisca) and an older brother (Oliver). Norris speaks a little Flemish Dutch. His family moved to Glastonbury to enable him to become a day student and further his career as a pilot.

Norris now lives in Woking, near McLaren’s headquarters. In an interview, Norris recently said he had mental health issues and suffered from depression when he entered F1 in 2019. He is working with McLaren and his partner Mind to address these issues.

In his spare time, Norris also plays many racing simulation games at home, such as iRacing and Formula 1 2021. Golf, swimming and cricket are also British hobbies.

fun facts

– Has its own kart team (LN Racing kart)

– Has British and Belgian nationality

– Won the CIK-FIA KF World Championship at 14 (the youngest kart World Championship in history)

– During a stream on Twitch, Norris raised $ 12,000 for the WHO (World Health Organization)

