This is the meaning of the numbering on an egg
The figure of well-being
An egg code always consists of 1 welfare number, 2 letters for the country of origin and 7 digits for the company. According to nutrition center social assistance dialing works as follows:
- 0= organic egg
- 1= free range egg or grass egg
- 2= free-range egg or round part
- 3= colony housing
In some cases, the above coding is also written, as in the photo above.
Colony housing may not mean anything to you, because Dutch eggs in the supermarket never have the number 3. They are cage eggs, i.e. eggs that come from hens from a battery cage. However, these eggs have been banned from supermarkets since 2012. However, they can still be used in the manufacture of egg-containing products or sold in markets.
It is also true that several types of eggs can fall under one number. Code 0 includes all organic eggs where the chickens are given special food and can go out with enough space. Eggs can therefore also have several quality labels, because it concerns the welfare of the hen.
The higher the code, the worse the hen lived. Code 1 free-range eggs and grass-fed eggs come from chickens that already have more space and freedom than free-range chickens. For example, code 2 free-range chickens can’t get out at all – although you’d expect that from that name – and their beaks are partially sharpened or burned.
Origin of the egg
In the Netherlands we have enough chickens and eggs, so that almost only eggs from our own country are sold. The abbreviation “NL” in the numbering stands for the Netherlands. The numbers after the country of origin represent the company from which the eggs come. This way the company can be contacted if something is found to be wrong with the eggs.
Tip for the supermarket
When buying eggs, it is easier and wiser to pay attention to the quality mark rather than the number. Through the Help with the purchase Animal welfare you can see by number and quality mark how much space the chickens had, if they could get out and what kind of food they had.
