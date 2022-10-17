This is the meaning of the numbering on an egg

The figure of well-being

An egg code always consists of 1 welfare number, 2 letters for the country of origin and 7 digits for the company. According to nutrition center social assistance dialing works as follows:

0= organic egg

1= free range egg or grass egg

2= ​​free-range egg or round part

3= colony housing

In some cases, the above coding is also written, as in the photo above.

Colony housing may not mean anything to you, because Dutch eggs in the supermarket never have the number 3. They are cage eggs, i.e. eggs that come from hens from a battery cage. However, these eggs have been banned from supermarkets since 2012. However, they can still be used in the manufacture of egg-containing products or sold in markets.