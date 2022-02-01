This is a very interesting function of auto auto light door bij stopboard

Fabrikant van elektrische auto’s Tesla verwijdert in verenigde Staten a functie bij tiendize auto’s. Go to the best beta-versions of Tesla’s new software software for auto-free auto’s. Die bijna 54,000 auto’s kunnen bij een cruising mete stopboard langzaam doors aljen ander verker komt. It’s a rolling stop ‘, but you can also use the bootleader’s auto in sommige statin bij as a stopboard dotwerkelik tot stand momen.

The software is unique among all models of Tesla algorithms. De betrokken voortuigen zijn and ook auto’s van types Model S, X, 3 in Y. De auto’s krijgen door Tesla is a software bugging via word bingezl died via binnagehald, makte de american wakhond NokTSA.

Tesla had “rolling stop” -functionaliteit in October with the help of NHTSA. The stereotype is about the autofabrik of the diocesan cryptocurrency. In January, you’ve been the most versatile viewer of Tesla’s in Waqhond and on 20 January accepting Tesla’s ‘most terropeactive’.

Het antal van 53.822 auto’s komt van de NHTSA. Tesla makte vorige week nog bekend dat bijna 60,000 views new betaversie van software download, maar het niodilijk of the latest toevoegingen version with ‘rolling stop’ hebben.