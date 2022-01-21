Therapist suspected of doping trade with 2 Olympic athletes
A Texas therapist has been arrested on suspicion of supplying doping products to two athletes who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Prosecutors say Eric Lira, 41, obtained the banned products, including human growth hormone and EPO, through intermediaries in Central and South America, after which he made them available to the two Olympians Anonymous.
The US prosecution was able to intercept and decipher several encrypted messages between Lira and the two athletes. This included a 100 meter performance by one of the athletes. This indicates that one of Lira’s clients arrested could be a sprinter in the world of athletics.
Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare, who is based in Florida, is one of Lira’s two clients, according to insiders. The 33-year-old was banned from the tournament at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for growth hormone use in a previous out-of-competition test.
“Eric, my body feels so good. Whatever you’ve been doing is working great,” Okagbare told the therapist on June 22, 2021, according to one of the unraveled posts. Lira is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Texas later this Wednesday.
It is not yet known who is the other athlete who was doped by Lira.
