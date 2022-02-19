The weather forecast for the weekend: sunshine on Saturday, lots of rain on Sunday – Weblog Zwolle

Zwolle – Saturday Eunice disappeared far to the east. Stormwind no longer has to endure Zwolle, but it can hardly be said to be calm. Force 4 to 5 wind from the west, moderate to fairly strong wind.

Well, it’s a lot less hectic than Friday. Early Saturday morning, a shower accompanied by gusty winds could move over the city. After that, the risk of dry weather increases. The rain will stay at bay until Saturday evening. The sun breaks through the restless clouds. In the afternoon, the temperature is around 7 degrees. A squall of rain is coming in from the southwest on Saturday evening. Heavy showers arrive in Zwolle, possibly accompanied by hail. There is still a chance of showers overnight.

Sunday is a very wet day. The clouds are thick and full of rainwater that wants to come out. A 24-hour quantity of 15 to 20 liters per square meter is calculated for Zwolle. The mercury rises to 10 degrees. The winds will rise in the afternoon and evening: force 5 from the southwest with the possibility of gusts. Outliers of around 90 kilometers per hour are possible around midnight.

Monday is also hectic. A disturbance hits Zwolle from the northwest with showers. The west to northwest wind is quite strong and gusty, maybe it will turn yellow due to strong gusts.

In the new week, it’s a back and forth of ocean disturbances with rain and wind. Wednesday is probably the dry exception and fairly calm with room for sunshine.