The American Cycling Federation has announced which riders will travel to Tokyo for the Olympics next summer. The men’s road team consists of Brandon McNulty and Lawson Craddock. Ruth Winder, Coryn Rivera, Leah Thomas, Amber Neben and Chloé Dygert are the women selected.

It is certain that Winder, Rivera, Thomas and Dygert will participate in the Olympic road race. Dygert, who was the time trial world champion two years ago, will also defend American honor in the time trial with Neben. Neben, now 46, was the world’s best time trial twice during her rich career.

Sepp Kuss was one of the candidates for a place in the US selection. He competed with Craddock, Ian Garrison, Alex Howes, McNulty, Neilson Powless and Tejay van Garderen for the two places in the car trip. Kuss had previously informed the US selection committee that he was unavailable. The choice therefore fell on McNulty and Craddock, who will also compete in the time trial.

Kate Courtney, Haley Batten, Chloe Woodruff and Chris Blevens must ensure the success of mountain biking in Tokyo. Dygert, Jennifer Valente, Maddie Godby, Megan Jastrab, Emma White, Lily Williams, Adrian Hegyvary and Gavin Hoover make up the US track selection for the Games.