The United States on the way to permanent daylight saving time

The discussion within the European Union erupted a few years ago when the European Commission in Brussels proposed to make winter time permanent. Due to differing opinions, the proposal was dropped.

Which is healthier?

Former Interior Minister Ollongren investigated at the time the consequences of a permanent summer or winter time for the Netherlands. This showed that a system without changes would be the best for health. It would also be better for traffic. “In the context of road safety, there are indications that it may be advantageous to avoid the time change, that is to say to maintain permanent daylight saving time,” said then. The Minister.

A permanent summer time would be penalizing for the construction sector, which values ​​daylight in the morning. The energy savings were “minimal”, according to the minister. In any case, the Netherlands want to coordinate their system with the neighboring countries of Belgium and Germany, but also with Luxembourg and France. Even these countries do not yet know what they will decide.