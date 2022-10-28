The train to London will still run from Amsterdam CS – even more space for passengers

Eurostar and the NS currently run four trains a day to London (and four back). AEP picture

Because more space will be available, more travelers will be able to board the CS than today: this number may increase from 250 to 600. This means that the Amstelpassage, which currently serves as a passage for passers-by, will soon more accessible without having to check in and out. This was previously an important requirement when commissioning the passage.

International trains have arrived firmly stuck when State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen announced in June this year that the current CS terminal had to give way: the space on platform 15b was needed as a construction site for the upcoming works on and around the station. Eurostar was just planning to add a fourth daily service to London in September. The popular trains to London play an important role as an alternative to the polluting plane.

The problem with track 15b is solved by using the Amstelpassage. Find it in the special departure hall necessary security checks place and – for travelers to the UK – passport control.

The Amstelpassage has languished for years. The commercial spaces of the passage seem barely filled, the tunnel is a succession of pop-up stores. The bookstore there sometimes sold nothing at all for a whole morning. The tunnel is also regularly used for parties and others spin-off activities.

The NS states that the Amstelpassage offers major advantages. At the moment the maximum number of London travelers from Amsterdam has been set at 250 – the cramped terminal on the narrow platform cannot handle more. This number will soon be increased to 600.

With regard to the NS, it is planned that the terminal will be accessible from the central tunnel and that after passing the necessary security checks and customs facilities, it will give direct access to the tracks from where the international train departs to London.

The NS is excited about the new location. However, it is still necessary to look at the exact moment when the old terminal must leave and when the new passage can be opened. After that, the decision to move is final.

