The MFC foundation counts on itself to save De Kompenije in Jubbega

The building is currently managed by Accolade and the Jubbega Multipurpose Building Foundation. The problem is that, since the start of De Kompenije in 2010, the school and childcare facilities, among others, rent less space and therefore bring in less money.

This is partly compensated, but partly the Jubbega Multifunctional Building Foundation behind De Kompenije pays for it. This foundation can no longer support this deficit of 85,000 euros per year. Both sides have been looking for a solution for years.

cancel the foundation

Jan Leinstra, president of the Jubbega Multifunctional Building Foundation, says the foundation has come up with a solution, but Accolade doesn’t want to participate. “We have made a proposal on how we think this can be resolved, so that the foundation is no longer in danger, because they cannot take it anymore. We just don’t feel the space at Accolade to talk about it. .”

The foundation wants to dissolve, so the contract expires and the foundation no longer pays any shortfalls. The liquidation of the foundation would have consequences for the employees of the foundation. “We already told employees last week that they had to take into account that they were going to lose their jobs.”