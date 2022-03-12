The Los Angeles Rams win the 56th edition of the Super Bowl | sport

In front of more than 70,000 spectators, the Californian team fulfilled its slight role as favorite during the 56th edition of the Super Bowl. Although a 13-20 deficit had to be overturned for that, after the Rams had just led 13-10 at the halfway mark. Cooper Kupp was named the game’s most valuable player.

It was the third time the Bengals had lost the final of the NFL football competition, after 1982 and 1989. In 2019, the Los Angeles Rams always emerged victorious in the final battle. They then lost to superstar Tom Brady’s New England Patriots. This quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Brady recently ended his career at the age of 44.

In the United States, nearly 100 million Americans watch the Super Bowl each year. The most expensive advertisement during the half-term break therefore cost more than 6 million euros this year.

During the intermission program this year, six famous rappers performed: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, plus a surprise 50 cent act. They mostly played their old hits. Eminem took a knee after his performance: the now well-known gesture against racism in American football that was introduced by ex-player and activist Colin Kaepernick.

It was the first time that hip-hop artists headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. It is exciting every year to find out which great artist(s) will be on stage at the prestigious performance. Previously, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Prince, The Rolling Stones, U2, Beyoncé, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga have performed during intermission.

At a pre-Super Bowl press conference, the rappers indicated it was time for hip hop during the Super Bowl. So said Dr. Dre: “It should have happened a long time ago. Hip-hop is the most important musical genre in the world right now. It’s crazy that it took us so long to be recognized .”