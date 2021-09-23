A spokesman said the European Commission was in talks with member states on a “better approach” to (trade) relations with the United States. The EU executive committee has not yet decided whether to attend next week’s trade summit in Pittsburgh. According to EU sources, like the member states, the Commission is divided on the strategy to be followed as it has concluded a security agreement with Australia and the UK without consulting the EU.

Many countries, including the Netherlands, want to allow the opening session of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in June. EU ambassadors will meet on Friday after the issue was removed from the agenda on Wednesday. France, in particular, is frustrated with the concluded AUSUK defense deal, which resulted in the EU losing a multi-billion dollar contract for submarines. The conflict between France and the United States has calmed down after talks between Biden and President Emmanuel Macron. But other events, such as the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, have shocked the EU over America’s lone behavior.

The two economic and trade powers agreed with Biden at a summit in Britain to strengthen trade and investment ties and negotiate new rules and standards. For this purpose, TTC was established. The opening session is scheduled for September 29 in Pittsburgh. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimonto and Trade Ambassador Catherine Toy receive European Commission Vice-Chairmen Margaret Vestager (competitive affairs) and Valdis Dombrovsky (trade).

DTC has ten working groups, which discuss technical cooperation, standards modernization, screening of foreign investment and export controls. According to locals, the two economic powers have already reached several agreements in recent weeks and have reached an agreement on standards for artificial intelligence. It will be announced in Pittsburgh.