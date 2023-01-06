The European Commission will invest €186 million in promoting agri-food products in the EU and around the world. A promotion plan for 2023 has been adopted. The aim is to give priority to sustainable and quality European products and to stimulate the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables. 19.1 million euros were reserved for fresh produce programs.

Half of the amount of €186 million will go to promotion in the EU and the other half, the remaining €83 million, to promotion in third countries. Outside the EU, countries and regions with high growth potential are identified as key promotional targets. The Commission studies China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and North America. New Zealand and Australia could also offer new opportunities for European exporters. Last but not least, the UK remains one of the main export markets for EU agri-food products, accounting for 25% of EU27 exports.

One of the points of attention is to emphasize the origin of the products when selling them. This concerns information on geographical origin, but also information on organic products.

Source: European Commission