Rocking Space in Artis Planetarium brings you new space knowledge and leaves you in a galactic mood full of good vibes. Gazing into the endless depths of the Milky Way, you dream of the sounds of Pink Floyd, David Bowie and The Byrds played by a live band. In between, Tommaso Ghidini of the European Space Agency (ESA) tells the most extraordinary stories about space missions. And all this under the starry roof of the Artis Planetarium.

ghidini, head of the ESA/ESTEC mechanical department, is a super expert in European space missions. The group RAB4 is a famous group of four musicians who have been forming a rock group for twelve years, which alternates the classics of rock ‘n roll with their own songs. Founded in Italy, but on the road for years on all major European stages and beyond.

“Professor” Ghidini and “the common man” Pezzani enter into an endearing confrontation between science and music. Freely associating and drawing inspiration from RAB4, they attempt to find the underlying theme of the human quest within creativity and more specifically music.

It is part of a series of events organized by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura in 2023 to celebrate Italian culture and Italian talents abroad. “With this conference concert, we want to address the fascinating theme of space missions”, explains Paola Cordone, director of the Istituto. “We are going to bring together the scientific way of engineer Ghidini with the music of the big names in rock. It will be an informative and fun event for everyone, young and old, where we will definitely learn new things and dive into a ‘rock space’!’

Rocking Space on Wednesday May 10 at 8 p.m. at the Artis Planetarium. Free admission, registration via this link

Check iicamsterdam.esteri.it

