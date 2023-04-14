After updating to One UI 5.1, many Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 users complained about battery draining too quickly. Samsung itself will now tell you what the possible cause is – and therefore the possible solution.

Samsung Galaxy with One UI 5.1 battery drains quickly: cause

When Samsung started bringing the Galaxy S23’s One UI 5.1 to older devices in February, several bugs quickly surfaced. One of them was the higher power consumption, which persists on some devices for some time after the update. Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 FE users in particular seemed to be affected by this, but in the end, the bug seemed to exist on many other devices.

It took some time, but it’s samsung thailand which now confirms what is the most likely cause of the battery drain. This would be the version of it Samsung keyboard which was implemented by default in One UI 5.1. A feature related to stickers and emoticons reportedly contains a bug that causes the app to consume way too much power.

The solution

If the higher power consumption on your phone is indeed caused by the buggy keyboard app, the solution is clear. Update the app in the Galaxy Store updated to version 5.6.10.31. The bug in question has been fixed in this version.

It’s true that updating these types of apps happens automatically on most devices – unless you’ve configured it differently yourself. So it may be that Samsung keyboard on your phone was automatically updated within days or weeks of updating the app. The latest version came out in early March.

So we ourselves are not 100% convinced that the keyboard is the only culprit in this matter. But partial solutions are of course… part of the solution.

Does your Galaxy also have version 5.6.10.31 of Samsung keyboard Still suffering from battery draining faster than before One UI 5.1 update? Let us know below!

