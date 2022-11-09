The state pension age will increase by three months in 2028, from 67 years to 67 years and three months. Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten writes in a letter to the House of Representatives. Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Expected in 2028. In the years 2024 to 2027, the state pension age will be 67.

In 2019, the Pensions Agreement agreed that the state pension age would increase less rapidly. Until then, the state pension age rose in line with life expectancy. It is now legislated that for every 4.5 months the Dutch are expected to live longer, the state pension age will automatically increase by 3 months. This is done based on the annual CBS forecast for the remaining life expectancy of 65-year-olds.

Longer lifespan

To determine the state pension age, the law is five years ahead. Last year, CBS projected life expectancy for 65-year-olds to be 20.93 years by 2027. This was higher than in previous years, but not enough to automatically raise the state pension age. So the state pension age was 67. This year, the life expectancy of 65-year-olds is expected to be 21.05 years by 2028. Hence the state pension age will increase to 67 years and three months.

Since the AOW was introduced in 1957, life expectancy has increased by about one month each year. During the coronavirus pandemic of the past two years, more people have died than normal and life expectancy has decreased, but CBS expects life expectancy to return to its previous level soon. The projection of life expectancy is part of the annual population projection of Statistics Netherlands. It describes the future development of the Dutch people.

By: Vic Den Volt