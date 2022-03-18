The custody of American basketball international Britney Greiner has been extended to two months in Russia. The BBC writes this based on the Russian state news agency TASS. The sports star was arrested last month at the airport in Moscow for finding hash oil in his luggage.

The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury player will remain in custody until at least mid-May and could face up to ten years in prison if convicted in Russia. “I do my best,” the State Department said in a statement. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has demanded her release on Twitter. Former Pentagon official Yahoo! Athletes fear that Griner could be used as a hostage by Russia. Greener won gold with the American basketball team at the Tokyo Games last summer. In 2016, Griner had already won the Olympic title in Rio with the United States. Griner has been playing for the Russian club outside the regular basketball season since 2015.