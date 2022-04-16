Faced with a severe backlash from political parties and business groups, Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday completed a policy of inspecting all commercial vehicles entering the state from Mexico, causing traffic congestion of 14 hours or more. Border.

Mr. Abbott, following an agreement with the governor of the Mexican state of Tamoulibas, contacted him at a news conference on Friday and said he would increase security at the gates on the Mexican side of the border and in Rio. Giant.

Earlier this week, security surveillance began on April 6 and is part of a concerted effort by Mexican authorities to prevent immigrants from entering the United States. Abbott said. He said on Wednesday that the bridge between Loreto and the Mexican city of Nuevo Len would only end inspections at the entry point because the governor of that state had agreed to increase border security on the Mexican side.

On Friday, Mr. Abbott said there are now agreements with the governors of the four Mexican states bordering Texas to improve security. He opened up the possibility of re-issuing a similar policy if the number of crossings increased.