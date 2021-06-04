Talented artists are given space and opportunities in Amstelveen’s new studio policy

AMETELVEEN The municipality of Amstelveen is renewing its studio policy. A dynamic climate will be created for local artists in which opportunities for development and innovation are central. Artists, studio users, and the Visual Arts Advisory Committee (ABK) have provided input into a widely supported studio policy.

The municipality wants artists to have the opportunity to develop as well as possible and thus provides eighteen municipal studios spread over two sites: Workshops 2005 in the old school on Van Weerden Poelmanlaan and A24 on Amsterdamseweg.

“It is important that artists have a place to practice their work, inspire each other and share their work with the public,” says Alderman Herbert Raat (art and culture).

CULTURAL AGENDA The 2020-2024 cultural agenda states that studios should be better used for active professional artists. “When the Culture Agenda 2020-2024 was adopted, a motion on a transparent studio policy was unanimously adopted. In the new studio policy, more attention needs to be paid to transparency, promotion and promotion of talent. We have included this in the new studio policy, ”said the alderman.

a

With this studio policy, the college wants to give the studios a positive boost. Above all, politics must be transparent. Any artist should be able to know how to organize the recording and assignment of a studio. The professionalism of artists is therefore assessed on the basis of clear criteria.

TALENT Attracting and retaining talent requires an investment from the municipality. To ensure that talents have enough opportunities, the municipality encourages new artists to develop in Amstelveen. By further stimulating studio sharing, the optimal use and flow of studios is promoted.

COMPENSATION A social contribution is required for the rental of a municipal studio. In addition, the artists must cooperate to open and animate the studios. The latter is very important for the college. Both for the artists who have the opportunity to exhibit their work in this way, and for the inhabitants of Amstelven who can thus enjoy the art in the surroundings.

The new studio policy will be submitted to city council for decision on July 7.