Take part in the debate on the Regional Development Plan (Lier)

The city of Lier is preparing a territorial policy plan. You can take advantage of this as a resident. This is why there is already a first debate evening on Tuesday, June 14.

“By developing a Spatial Policy Plan, the city not only has a strong ambition in terms of spatial quality, but also in terms of participation, space for consultation and co-creation. In the decades to come, the action plan will be the guideline for the use and development of space in our city. It revolves around five research frameworks: open space and industrial activity, leisure facilities, city and village space, ring road and surroundings, green-blue networks”, specifies the alderman of Planning and Environment Thierry Suetens (Open Vld).

“During thematic debate evenings, you, as inhabitants, can reflect on the qualities of our city, on possible threats, on desirable and undesirable developments. These discussion evenings provide designers with useful basic information for further development. The first evening of debate concerns the fields of research “green spaces and industrial activity” and “leisure facilities”. (vr)

Tuesday June 14 at 7 p.m. at Cc De Mol, Aarschotsesteenweg 3 in Lier. Register via www.lier.be/beleidsplan-ruimte