Taams – A city that works without words | News030

Raymond Taam- Not too long ago you read about choice stress. Life offered so many possibilities that people were afraid of choosing the wrong path. Today, we are all in a narrow, dead-end street, and it is the lack of hindsight that irritates us.

Time can’t help it, it’s the fault of space. One day the walls decided to come to us. No one can predict at this stage whether we ourselves have participated in this process. Historians will judge us without feeling our fears, by the way. They have it easy.

As the 2022 municipal elections approach, politicians in Utrecht will have their say on the distribution and layout of available space in the city. They do this by filling the space with words, initially wasting even more space. That’s why I advocate a city that works without words.

Punctuation marks in public spaces are prohibited. Street names, “Enter at your own risk” signs and posters with political slogans no longer attract our attention. Hopefully this will create enough space in the minds of the people of Utrecht to think about how to proceed.

Tragically, it takes countless words to flesh out this utopia. I will be asked to elaborate and justify my plan down to the smallest detail. The city council will then consider it. After the press got wind of it, endless discussions broke out on social media.

So I’m going to let it go, I haven’t said anything, even though I’ve already said almost three hundred words. “As long as there are talks, there will be no shooting,” an expert told the radio on the tense situation around Ukraine. Whether it is the prospect, we have no choice.