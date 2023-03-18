T-Minus turns your iPhone into a real space portal

Every day we scour the internet for you to find the best apps from the App Store for your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Today, OMT Editor-in-Chief Dunke van Boekel brings you closer to the stars. Or, T-Minus does.

The space has a special appeal. While there’s still a lot on our Earth that we don’t yet know about, billions of dollars are being invested in exploring what’s happening beyond our atmosphere. Want to know more about the world of space travel? The Pearl T-Minus App Store for your iPhone has it all.

An App Store pearl of supernatural proportions

Over the years, we as humanity have thrown an awful lot of trash into space. For now, it doesn’t look like we’re going to stop doing that. T-Minus on your iPhone keeps track of what companies like SpaceX, NASA and others are actually doing.

Via T-Minus, you can watch live the latest launches (if they are streamed), but also the 6,500 previous operations. And when such a new launch takes place, the Pearl App Store sends a notification to your iPhone. Perfect if you want to watch rocket launches more often.

But it doesn’t stop there for T-Minus. The app is packed with additional information on all things space travel. From astronauts to spaceships; there are a lot of things to discover through this Pearl App Store for iPhone. As an added reason to come and peek every day, you also get a Patch trading card when you log in.

T-Minus, plus something extra on your iPhone

For added convenience, you also don’t have to open the Pearl App Store on your iPhone every time you want to know when the next launch is. T-Minus has a handy widget that lets you see on your home screen when you need to get the popcorn.

Thus, T-Minus is ideal both for space travel enthusiasts and for those who just want to watch a launch once in a while on their iPhone.

