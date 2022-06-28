Space for catering, eco-lodges and canoes in the south buffer of Bargerveen

The remaining water buffer to be constructed along the southern edge of the Bargerveen will provide space for various forms of recreation. In the southwest corner, along Kerkenweg near Nieuw-Schoonebeek, one and a half hectares will be made available for such initiatives.

On the eastern side of the buffer zone, the possibility is offered to build ecolodges, in other words sustainable housing. In addition to walking and cycling paths, playgrounds, it is also planned that canoes can also be launched there.

This can be inferred from a sketch of the designed water buffer that will be constructed along the southern edge of the raised heath stock. It was presented on Monday evening at the Dorpshoeve in Nieuw-Schoonebeek.

Construction should start after summer 2023 at the earliest, expect Jacomijn Pluimers and Marleen Stoutjesdijk of the Prolander implementation organization. The project has been delayed as the first shovel was due to go into the ground at the end of this year.

According to Pluimers, more time was needed when it came to calculations and environmental research. “The zoning plan amendment process is ongoing and permits still need to be prepared,” Pluimers said. It therefore does not expect the call for tenders for the huge project before the second quarter of 2023.

