Space debris crashes into one of the robotic arms of the International Space Station

Despite the impressive impact and the creation of a hole in the device’s thermal blanket, the International Space Station escaped unscathed.

Life in space is not easy. Earlier this week, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) confirmed that a Orbital debris collided with the International Space StationShe collides with her robotic arm Canadarm2. First seen on May 12 by the on-site astronaut team during a routine inspection, the effect was confirmed two weeks later by the Canadian Space Agency and NASA. Fortunately, the fear is more than wrong, as the body would have simply damaged the thermal blanket of Canadarm2, without affecting its structure. This is why the articulated arm of the International Space Station in front of the laboratory is still standing perfectly functional, It should be able to continue its next missions at an altitude of around 410 kilometers. With the help of the Dextre robot, Canadarm2 must continue maintenance work by replacing some external units of the International Space Station, such as antennas or solar panels. However, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency have confirmed that the robotic arm of the International Space Station is a Increase surveillance in the coming weeks.

Too small to be detected

In space, the slightest collision can be fatal because the pressure difference between the inside and the outside of the ship is important. In order not to endanger the International Space Station and its inhabitants, NASA closely monitors every surrounding object To anticipate possible avoidance maneuvers. Despite all of these efforts, only space debris larger than a baseball can be detected. Thus, others can pass through the loopholes in the network. Such a big deal, especially at a time when Space is more and more busy, as well as natural debris and waste left over from previous human missions.