Sole Transfer Cricketer Bas Leede

Voorburg – Top tier leader Voorburg Cricket Club (VCC) see their international Orange Bas de Leede (22) transferred to Mumbai Indians at the start of 2023. Mumbai Indians are an Indian Premier League club at the highest professional level in the country cricket-loving that is India.

Bas is a right-handed hitter (batsman) and a “medium” fast right-handed pitcher (fastbowler). “At the moment I’m bowling and batting pretty well at VCC and Team Orange, which means I can be used all-rounder and can bring something more compared to the batting and batting specialists. bowling alone.”

Many children grow up with a soccer ball; Bass with a cricket ball. At a young age, he became a member of VCC. “The fact that my father played cricket was the reason I wanted to do it at the time.” With, among others, his cousin Babette, also international Orange, one year his junior, he became 2x national champion in 2 successive young classes.

From the age of 12, the youth international occasionally played senior matches. On August 26, 2012, something unique happened in this regard. His father (international record (237 caps!), 3 times with Dutch World Cup participant Tim de Leede; then 44 years old) and he (then 12 years old) opened the bat together in VCC 3-Bloemendaal 2 with a successful partnership. Bas himself made his debut for Orange at the age of 17.

Compared to his future teammates, who are also seasoned internationals from different countries, Bas’s international experience with the Mumbai Indians is limited. “No, there is nothing exciting. Reaching the top of the Netherlands in our little sport is easier; the step abroad is several times greater. I was semi-pro for 2 years at Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Young Cricketers (YC) in England. The MCC YC is the 2nd team of a professional club which plays in the “competition of promise”.

The fact that he came into the limelight with the Mumbai Indians is due to his good stats. “My manager sent a video with pictures and information, after which the club contacted him. The idea that I could sit in the same dressing room with the best cricketers like bowler Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zeeland), drummer Arshad Khan and the versatile Kieron Pollard (35!) is very cool. Training and playing with them will benefit me.

His niece Babette, who has just acquired a month of professional experience, replied “super cool!!!” on the news. And his father too. “It’s very special!” Bass is happy. “My parents are proud. My father never played for a foreign club. I’m really looking forward to the challenge. Becoming better than him is not an objective. I want to become a better version of myself.