Solar Magazine – Project of the week

In the “Project of the Week” section, Solar Magazine focuses on a special solar energy project each week. This week, the solar field along the A1 at the Deventer exit, built on behalf of Rijkswaterstaat.

When Pure Energie completes construction of the 0.85 hectare solar meadow along the A1 near Deventer at the end of this month, 30 kilometers of the highway will be energy neutral for the next 16 years. The solar panels produce enough energy to cover the electricity consumption of the matrix panels, lighting and technical installations along the A1 between Twello and Rijssen.

Light and rainwater

The solar meadow will be built in the armpit of the new Deventer entrance and exit, which will in turn be carried out by the construction company Heijmans on behalf of Rijkswaterstaat. As part of the tender for the “Extension A1” project, this paved the way for sustainable energy production.

To give more shape to this, the construction company Heijmans, as the main contractor of the project, entered into discussions with Pure Energie and the idea of ​​a solar park was created in the inner loop of the inlet and outlet 23. Rebuilding this inlet and outlet frees up space that is normally used almost exclusively for water storage. The location seems to lend itself well to a dual use: water storage and sustainable energy production in the form of a small solar park.

Zonnepark A1 solar panels in figures Manufacturer of solar panels: LONGi Solar

Number of solar panels: 1,400 pieces

Solar panel features: the solar panels have a peak capacity of 415 watts each, are installed with mounting hardware from Sunprojects in a south layout and are connected to 2 x 215 kilowatt inverters from Huawei.

Installers: Heijmans and Pure Energy.

Particularities: the production of the solar panels is sufficient to fully offset the energy consumption of the A1 on the Twello-Rijssen route – around 500 megawatt hours per year.

green hedge

The layout of the solar park is in line with the redesign of the entrance and exit to and from the A1 near Deventer. The solar panels are arranged to the south with space between the rows and face south. This allows enough light and rainwater to reach the ground, making undergrowth possible. Widened shoulder ditches and ditches around the solar park provide a large area for water storage. Along the edges is also a green hedge with a fence. In this way, any light reflection from the solar panels is protected from motorists and local residents.

“A solar park at a crossroads where many connections converge. Where expectations were discussed, what was said was done very simply, but also not simpler,” says project manager Michel Leermakers from Pure Energie. “The use of a movable guardrail to safely guide traffic is a striking example of this.”