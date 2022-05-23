Släpstick pays homage to silent cinema at Theater De Storm

Sun, May 22, 12:03 PM







Culture



WINTERSWJK – The five exceptionally musical men of Släpstick pay a magnificent tribute to an almost forgotten art form: slapstick. And they do it masterfully. In their anniversary performance The Roaring Twenties, they prove that slapstick doesn’t have to be predictable. The reviews are excellent. This five-star show is to be seen on June 9 at Theater De Storm.

After the huge success of the previous show, which was described as “a laughable high-level variety show”, Släpstick toured not only in the Netherlands but also in England, France, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and in New Zealand in recent years. Släpstick has won several (inter)national awards such as the Johan Kaartprijs (NL), the Comedy Award Moers (D) and the Spirit Of The Fringe Award (UK).

Släpstick was founded in 1997 as Wereldband: a number of boys who knew each other from conservatory with a sense of humor and a sense of musical adventure. This season they are celebrating their 25th anniversary. The performance therefore takes the form of a party in the style of the 1920s.

So: put on some party clothes and hit the red carpet. The Roaring Twenties land at Theater De Storm. Thursday June 9, from 8.15 p.m., tickets cost 25 euros each and can be purchased via www.theaterdestorm.nl or by telephone on 0543-519285 (Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.).